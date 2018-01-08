300 People To Lose Jobs When Danville Plant Closes

Photo: Telvista website

DANVILLE, Va. -- The Telvista plant in Danville will be closing on March 7 of this year leaving around 300 employees jobless, WFMY has confirmed.

Telvista sent a letter to the Danville government announcing the closure.

Telvista also added, they may let some employees go before the March 7 date, if there isn't enough work.

RELATED | Telvista Adding 150 Jobs In Danville

The City of Danville says back in June of 2016, they announced an expansion of 150 new jobs -- which would put them at 650 employees.

Over the course of just over a year and a half from that date, the plant will close.

GoDanRiver is reporting Telvista will be consolidating operations to Dallas, Texas where Telvista has its headquarters.

Copyright 2017 WFMY