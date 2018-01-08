300 People To Lose Jobs When Danville Plant Closes

DANVILLE, Va. -- The Telvista plant in Danville will be closing on March 7 of this year leaving around 300 employees jobless, WFMY has confirmed.
Telvista sent a letter to the Danville government announcing the closure.
Telvista also added, they may let some employees go before the March 7 date, if there isn't enough work.
RELATED | Telvista Adding 150 Jobs In Danville
The City of Danville says back in June of 2016, they announced an expansion of 150 new jobs -- which would put them at 650 employees.
Over the course of just over a year and a half from that date, the plant will close.
GoDanRiver is reporting Telvista will be consolidating operations to Dallas, Texas where Telvista has its headquarters.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs