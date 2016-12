Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

DANVILLE, V.A. -- Danville police are investigating the death of a person crossing the street.

Witnesses told police a car hit 70-year-old Robert Burrell Friday night. He was hit near South Main and Hughes Streets.

Investigators say Burrell was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

