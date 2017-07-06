WFMY
Danville Utility Worker Dies After Electrocution While Working On Power Line

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:31 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

DANVILLE, VA. - A Danville Power and Light employee died Thursday morning while working on a power line.

Samuel Thompson, 63, was electrocuted on Applewood Drive in Pittsylvania County around 8 a.m. He and a coworker were responding to a power outage.

"We are deeply saddened to lose a member of the Danville utilities family,” Utilities Director Jason Grey said. “This is a difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sam’s family, friends and coworkers.”

Grey said Thompson was inside the elevated bucket truck when the accident occurred. 

Thompson worked as a lineman for the utilities department for more than 20 years.

 

