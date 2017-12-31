Darja, The Missing Retired War Dog, Has Been Found Dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) – Darja, the 4-year-old missing Belgian Malinois retired explosive detection dog from Portsmouth was found dead on Sunday.

In a Facebook post to a page set up to help find Darja, her owner, Frankie Rivas, said she was found off the Pughsville exit. She said it appeared she was hit by a car.

Darja went missing on Dec. 2 around 6 p.m.

Rivas said she believed the dog missed her and jumped the fence to go looking for her when Darja was staying with Frankie’s friend.

Darja’s brother, Kilo, joined the search for her later in December.

Mission K9 Rescue was offering $2,000 in exchange for finding Darja.

“She will always be my special girl,” Rivas said in her Facebook post.

READ MORE: Reward for missing retired war dog from Portsmouth now $2,000

© 2018 WVEC-TV