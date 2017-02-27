Davidson Co. Animal Rescue Says It May Be Forced To Close

WFMY News 2 photo

A Davidson County animal rescue says it may be forced to close due to a zoning decision.

In an email, Ruff Love Rescue says the county has classified it as a commercial kennel and that there's no provision for a rescue/animal shelter in the zoning ordinance.

Ruff Love says it has drafted text amendments in effort to stay open in a statement:

We have submitted text amendments to the county zoning ordinance for approval by the planning board and county commissioners. The text amendments offer alternative solutions: to either make an exception for animal shelters as the zoning ordinance already does for personal, show, hunting, and guard dogs, or alternatively to allow Ruff Love to qualify for protection under new development standards for animal shelters. We believe that in either case the text amendment will allow RLR to stay at its current location.

