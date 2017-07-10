Davidson Co. Courthouse Evacuated, Back Open After Bomb Threat

People had to evacuate Davidson County Courthouse Monday. (Photo: WFMY)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The Davidson County Courthouse re-opened around 1 p.m. Monday after a bomb threat led to several dozens of people sitting and waiting outside for several hours.

The threat was called in to the clerk's office just before 10 a.m., says Brian Shipwash, Clerk of Superior Court.

Shipwash says they followed protocol and called in law-enforcement to investigate. The building was evacuated while investigators worked to make sure it was safe. They brought in a bomb sniffing dog from Greensboro to help.

"Well, it's not a lot of fun," says Dave Scheffer. "I'll say it that way."

Scheffer drove from Roanoke, VA to be in court with is daughter Monday morning. He said the threat really set them back.

"I hope they don't say come back tomorrow, because it's beginning to be a bit much."

Court hearings were scheduled to resume around 2 p.m.

"We had about a hundred people here for jury service," he says. "We had several hundred on the various dockets. Today is one of our busiest days."

Shipwash says his staff will have to do a lot of rescheduling.

"Nothing we can't handle, but it's a great inconvenience."

