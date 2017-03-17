Davidson Co. Homeowner Stabbed During Break In

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC — A Davidson County homeowner was stabbed with a knife last Sunday after a 17-year-old man forced his way into the home.

The victim was stabbed with a knife after at least one person entered the home, according to a release from the DCSO.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A release says the stabbing was in northern Davidson County.

A 17-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the incident for First Degree Burglary and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is working to find others involved in the incident.

