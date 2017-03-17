Davidson Co. Homeowner Stabbed During Break In

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC — A Davidson County homeowner was stabbed with a knife last Sunday after a 17-year-old man forced his way into the home.
The victim was stabbed with a knife after at least one person entered the home, according to a release from the DCSO.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A release says the stabbing was in northern Davidson County.
A 17-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the incident for First Degree Burglary and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is working to find others involved in the incident.
