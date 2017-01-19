Davidson Co. Man Dies While Working On His Car: Sheriff

(Photo: File, Custom)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A man collapsed and died while working on his car on Thursday, sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies, EMS, and firefighters responded to a home on Greenwood Street in the Southmont community. The Davidson County Sheriff's Department says 69-year-old Roy Broadway was on the ground near the vehicle.

EMS tried to save Broadway's life but it was too late.

Investigators say the car caught fire while Broadway was working on it. Broadway had only a small burn on his arm.

Investigators believe Broadway's death was due to a previous medical condition.

