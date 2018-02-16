Davidson County Deputies Investigating Possible Threat At Ledford High School

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. - Deputies are investigating a possible threat at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville.

According to Davidson County Sheriff David Grice, someone posted a message on Facebook Thursday night possibly targeting the school.

School officials became aware of the possible threat and alerted law enforcement immediately.

The school principal, Chris Johnston, also sent this message to parents:

"We have received an anonymous threat to the safety of our school. In response we have turned the information over to our local law enforcement. Given the event of this week in Florida, we do have additional officers here at school in accordance to our crisis plan. Please note that safety of our students and staff is a priority here at LHS."

The school has not been placed on lockdown.

Even though class is still in session, some concerned parents are pulling their children out of school for the day.

School officials say parents have the right to take their children out of the classroom at any time.

Sheriff Grice says additional law enforcement are patrolling all schools across the county, including Ledford Senior High School.

Deputies beefed up patrols on Wednesday after the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

Copyright 2017 WFMY