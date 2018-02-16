Daycare Worker in Rockingham Co. Charged With Child Abuse

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WENTWORTH, N.C.--A daycare worker in Rockingham County is facing child abuse charges.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Nekeisha Latwanna Walton, 39, of Eden, has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor Child Abuse. Her arrest stems from an investigation into a report of abuse at Lil' Daydreamers Child Development Center in Reidsville.

The police report says Walton is an employee at the facility.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has also been involved in this investigation.

Walton was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 13th.

Detectives released no other information on the case, but did say it's an active investigation.

