#DayWithoutImmigrants Protests In Downtown Greensboro

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:42 PM. EST February 16, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Protesters are gathering in Greensboro to speak out against President Trump’s immigration policy.

It’s part of a nationwide effort called a “Day without Immigrants” as businesses closed their doors on Thursday to protest the policy.

About 100 protesters are taking part in the protest in Greensboro.

Read: Some NC Businesses Closing Thursday For 'A Day Without Immigrants'

Demonstrators are marching through downtown Greensboro along Elm Street and are gathering at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

 

