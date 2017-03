A dead dolphin washed ashore on the Outer Banks on Monday afternoon. (Photo: courtesy Jennette's Pier Facebook page)

NAGS HEAD, NC (WVEC) -- A dead dolphin has washed ashore in the Outer Banks.

The Jennette's Pier director found the dolphin, an eight-and-a-half foot long make, on a beach in Corolla.

The animal was taken to the National Park Service's Bodie Island Maintenance Facility, and is expected to be transported to NC State's Center for Marine Sciences and Technology.

© 2017 WVEC-TV