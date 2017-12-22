Dead Man Found Inside Greensboro Hotel Room: Police

GREENSBORO, NC – A dead man was found in a room at the Super 8 on the 200 block of E. Seneca Road Friday afternoon.

Around 11:45 p.m., the victim was identified as Kenya Ricardo Jones. Police say they're investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers arrived at the Greensboro motel and found Jones, 35, around 4:52.

No suspect information was known. An investigation is ongoing.

