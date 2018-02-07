Dead Man Found on I-40 East, 2 Lanes Closed

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC - A dead man was found on I-40 east near the Gallimore Dairy Road exit in the far right lane Wednesday morning.

Several drivers called 911 around 11:20 about an unresponsive person lying in the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The man hasn't been identified yet and the cause of death isn't known.

The ongoing investigation has closed the two right-hand lanes of I-40 east between Gallimore Dairy Rd. and Highway 68. Drivers should take another route.

