Deadline Nears For Hurricane Matthew Flood Victims To Register For Assistance

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Hurricane Matthew flood victims have one week left to register for disaster assistance grants from FEMA. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 9.

The process is the first step to find out if you could eligible for federal help. You can also apply for low-interest disaster loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

FEMA suggests that you register even if you don’t think you’re eligible for federal or state funding.

Disaster assistance could include; grants to help pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs, medical and dental services, transportation and funeral costs.

The grants are not taxable income and will not affect your Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare and other federal and state programs according to FEMA.

Here’s How To Register:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

• Download the FEMA Mobile App and apply.

Four FEMA/North Carolina Emergency Management Disaster Recovery Centers remain open. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Here Are Locations:

Cumberland County DRC Robeson County DRC

Dept. of Social Services Old Kmart store

1225 Ramsey Street 2750 N. Roberts Ave.

Fayetteville, NC 28301 Lumberton, NC 28358



Edgecombe County DRC Wayne County DRC

Edgecombe County Health Dept. W.A. Foster Recreation Center

3003 N. Main Street 1012 S. John St., Room 110.2

Tarboro, NC 27886 Goldsboro, NC 27530

