WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Deadline Nears For Hurricane Matthew Flood Victims To Register For Assistance

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:39 PM. EST January 02, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Hurricane Matthew flood victims have one week left to register for disaster assistance grants from FEMA. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 9.

The process is the first step to find out if you could eligible for federal help. You can also apply for low-interest disaster loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

FEMA suggests that you register even if you don’t think you’re eligible for federal or state funding.

Disaster assistance could include; grants to help pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs, medical and dental services, transportation and funeral costs.

The grants are not taxable income and will not affect your Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare and other federal and state programs according to FEMA.

Here’s How To Register:
• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.
• Download the FEMA Mobile App and apply.

Four FEMA/North Carolina Emergency Management Disaster Recovery Centers remain open. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Here Are Locations:

Cumberland County DRC                              Robeson County DRC
Dept. of Social Services                                 Old Kmart store
1225 Ramsey Street                                       2750 N. Roberts Ave.
Fayetteville, NC 28301                                  Lumberton, NC 28358

Edgecombe County DRC                               Wayne County DRC 
Edgecombe County Health Dept.                   W.A. Foster Recreation Center
3003 N. Main Street                                       1012 S. John St., Room 110.2
Tarboro, NC 27886                                         Goldsboro, NC 27530

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories