Decomposing Remains Identified, Arrest Made in Winston-Salem Homicide

WINSTON-SALEM - The decomposing remains from two people discovered in the woods near an apartment have been identified, leading to an arrest of an Albemarle man.

Tyrone Donte Gladden, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 for two counts of Concealment of Death according to a release from the Winston-Salem police sent Thursday. Gladden was arrested with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service.

Forensic testing showed the remains belong to Devette Carnetta Campbell, 40, and Gary Michael Craig, 35, both of 100 Stagecoach Road, Apt. 84A. Monday, July 17, Officers responded to an apartment on Stagecoach Rd for a welfare check. They didn't find anyone inside, but upon searching a nearby wooded area, they found decomposing human remains.

Gladden is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

The cause of death and details about the investigation won't be released at this time due to the ongoing homicide investigation.

