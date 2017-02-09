Democrats File HB2 Repeal Legislation With LGBT Protections

HB2 Changes (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, NC -- More legislation is being filed to repeal the North Carolina law known as House Bill 2, but the measures would also create LGBT anti-discrimination protections statewide.

Several Democratic lawmakers and representatives of gay rights groups held a news conference to announce the bills filed Thursday. They also urged Republican legislative leaders to act quickly on repeal or the state will face more economic losses. Worries have increased by some that HB2 will prevent the state from being awarded NCAA championship events for the next five years.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly last year approved the law prohibiting broad anti-discrimination ordinances covering sexual orientation or gender identity. It also directs transgender people to use public bathrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.