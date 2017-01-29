Deputies Investigating Shooting Death As Homicide

STONEVILLE, NC -- The Rockingham County Sheriff's office is looking for information in connection with a man's death.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Anglin Mill Rd. around 11:48 Sunday night. They found David Wayne Bullins outside, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency crews took him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's department is still investigating and ask anyone with information in connection to this case call CrimeStoppers. The number is (336) 349-9683.

