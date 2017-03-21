Deputies Issue BOLO For Missing Teen In Caswell County

BOLO for Kora Lee Lipscomb. (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk, Custom)

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. - Sheriff's Deputies are urging people to be on the lookout for Kora Lee Lipscomb, 17, after she went missing five days ago.

Officials say she's about 5'8" tall, around 140 pounds, possibly wearing glasses, with braces on her teeth with blue bands.

In a release, they say she was last seen in Caswell County on March 16, leaving her grandmother's house.

Investigators believe she may have gotten into a full size, gray truck with a light bar attached to the top of the cab.

Lipscomb has family and friends in the Raleigh area. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing.

Anyone with information should contact the Caswell County Sheriff's Office at (336) 694-9311 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 694-5199.

