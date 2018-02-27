WFMY
Girl Who Ran Away From Bus Stop in Randolph Co. Found: Sheriff

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:31 AM. EST February 27, 2018

Investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office have found an 11-year-old girl that went missing Tuesday morning.

Investigators told WFMY News 2's Jessica Mensch they found Makayla Tanner at Randolph County Social Services, who alerted authorities. 

Deputies say Tanner was at her bus stop this morning when it's believed she ran away according to the department. She is an elementary school student in Randolph County.

