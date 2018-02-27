Girl Who Ran Away From Bus Stop in Randolph Co. Found: Sheriff

Makayla Tanner

Investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office have found an 11-year-old girl that went missing Tuesday morning.

Investigators told WFMY News 2's Jessica Mensch they found Makayla Tanner at Randolph County Social Services, who alerted authorities.

Deputies say Tanner was at her bus stop this morning when it's believed she ran away according to the department. She is an elementary school student in Randolph County.

Investigators are on Hilltop Drive near the High Point/Archdale line. This is where 11 yo Makayla Tanner was last seen at her bus stop this morning. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ZohOUZsueK — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) February 27, 2018

