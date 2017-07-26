Deputies Looking For Man Kidnapped From Mebane Tuesday Night

ACSO Looking for Alejandro Gonzalez. (Photo: WFMY)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say was kidnapped in Mebane last night.

Investigators say it happened just after 10 p.m. in a driveway across from the Mebane Oaks Road Walmart. Deputies say three people were taken at gunpoint by three suspects. Two of those victims were released, but Alejandro Gonzalez hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Investigators say Gonzalez, who goes by Alex, was sitting in his 2004 silver Nissan Maxima with the two other victims when a car approached them in the driveway. The suspects took Gonzalez out of his car, put him in their car and drove away. The two other victims were driven away in Gonzalez's car and were dropped off somewhere in Mebane. Gonzalez's car is considered to be missing and the Sheriff's Office spent Wednesday searching for it on the ground and with an aircraft.

"That's going to be one of our key pieces of evidence or maybe a key lead for us if we can get to that car," explains Randy Jones, PIO for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. "It gives us a point to operate from in the investigation."

Investigators say they are looking for three Hispanic males. If you know anything about what happened, contact the Sheriff's Office.

