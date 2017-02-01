‘Deputy Sheriff' Scam Comes Back to Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC – In the last week Alamance County Deputies have received multiple calls complaining of a reoccurring scam.

According to the intended victims, a scammer calls claiming to be a Deputy Sheriff. They say you, or a family member, has an outstanding arrest warrant for a crime, or for missing jury duty.

After the caller makes you believe you are going to be arrested, they say you can buy gift cards to satisfy your bond.

In response to the scam the Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you they nor any NC Law Enforcement Agency will call you and ask for bond money for arrest warrants. Also, they said they will never ask for payment in the form of gift cards.

If you get a call similar to this scam, deputies ask for you to call your local law enforcement.

