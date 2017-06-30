Detectives Track Online Predator Targeting Young Triad Women

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC -- Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office are tracking an online predator, wanted for targeting young females in the Triad.

Captain Bernie Maness says several victims in their late teens and early 20's have come forward with the same type of reports.

According to Maness, the suspect hacks into people's Facebook profiles and messages their friends to request photos for a potential "modeling job." that can be theirs if they send photos.

Maness says this continues to be a developing case.

WFMY News 2's Ben Powell is digging deeper into this story Friday.

