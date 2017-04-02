DICK'S Sporting Goods Expanding Hours If UNC Wins NCAA Championship

(Photo: Lance King, 2017 Lance King)

GREENSBORO, NC - Attention all Triad Tar Heel fans!

DICK'S Sporting Goods announced on Sunday they are extending their hours following the NCAA Championship game Monday night. If UNC wins, fans will be able to go to two of their locations to get some Tar Heel swag!

The DICK'S on Wendover in Greensboro and the Burlington store on Boone Station Drive are the only stores with extended hours in the Triad.

If you can't make it at night, no worries.

DICK's also announced they will be opening those stores at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for fans as well.

