DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Confessionals at the GRB following Harvey
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: In the aftermath of tragedy, sometimes people just want to talk. So we built a booth at the GRB and just listened. The stories we heard were full of heartbreak and hope. #HoustonStrong (By KHOU 11 News Photojournalist Derek Felton)
Photojournalist Derek Felton, KHOU 11 , KHOU 9:54 PM. EDT September 05, 2017
