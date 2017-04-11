Dinosaurs Invade the NC Zoo, See the New Attraction Via The Dino Bus

Dinosaurs at the NC Zoo. WFMY News 2 photo

ASHEBORO — Dinosaurs are among the highlights of the new attractions at the NC Zoo this spring. No, they're not live, but it's a pretty neat experience kids and adults alike can enjoy.

Visitors can board a bus and ride along a path that display several colorful, animatronic dinosaurs like the Brachiosaurus, Edmontonia and Tyrannosaurus Rex. The 'Dino Bus' shows vibrant, life-like dinosaurs that roar and interact just as they did millions of years ago. The Dilophosaurus even 'spits' water out of his mouth at the open-air bus and onto the passengers much like it would have spit venom at its prey.

"The Dino Bus is a very exciting experience that makes you feel almost like you're in one of those movies," said Lane Ragsdale of the NC Zoo.

The bus gives the passengers a direct ride to the center of the park. The exhibit opened on April 1 and the bus can be boarded at the North America entrance, the Africa parking lot and near Junction Plaza.

"It's a wonderful way to educate our visitors about dinosaurs and transport them a different way," Ragsdale said.

There's also Dragonfly Paddleboats that allow guests to go on a 30-minute ride on one of 24 boats.

Acacia Station, 4-D Adventure Theatre, endangered species carousel, Zoofari: An African Wildlife Adventure and Air Hike are also new attractions. They're all open daily from April to October.

