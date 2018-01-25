Divers Searching Pond After Amber Alert Issued For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy

Search for Raul Johnson. Pic. WBTW, WNCN

LAURINBURG, N.C. – Dive teams are searching a pond near an area where a 4-year-old boy was last seen.

That’s after an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Raul Johnson in Scotland County, N.C.

On Thursday, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s disappearance is being investigated as a missing persons case. Sheriff Ralph Kersey said a crime is not suspected at this time.

He also said hundreds of officers are searching for the boy.

“I know the love I have for my children and they’re grown. And even to lose one of them would hurt. To lose a 4-year-old, that’s why we’re working so hard,” Kersey said.

According to WBTW, the boy’s mother, Annie Johnson was at work when her father called her at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday and said Raul was missing.

“He [her father] was in the kitchen cooking and my daughter was in the bedroom, she was in the room playing with him and said he went missing and went outside looking for him but he couldn’t find him,” said Johnson.

Johnson immediately left work after her father called to tell her Raul was missing.

“I told him to call 911,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I thought maybe he was just hiding because he likes to hide, but he never stays gone this long he always comes back. If I holler for him he comes back and this time he didn’t come back.”

Investigators said several law enforcement agencies across the state and up to Richmond, Virginia, are searching for the child.

“I just don’t know if somebody took him or if he’s lost in the woods or if something happened to him in the water,” said Johnson. “I don’t know, I just want him home.”

Raul Johnson was last seen walking on Village Drive towards Crestline Road in Laurinburg. He’s around 3 feet tall and weighs 38 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white and orange tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911 or *HP.

