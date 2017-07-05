Do You Know Him? Man Wanted For Breaking Into Greensboro Business

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are trying to identify a man accused of breaking into a Greensboro business on May 16.
According to a Crime Stoppers release, the man forced his way into the building and stole $1,200 worth of property.
Police say the same person is suspected of other burglaries.
If you know this person, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and could result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.
