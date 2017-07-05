WFMY
Do You Know Him? Man Wanted For Breaking Into Greensboro Business

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:55 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are trying to identify a man accused of breaking into a Greensboro business on May 16. 

According to a Crime Stoppers release, the man forced his way into the building and stole $1,200 worth of property. 

Police say the same person is suspected of other burglaries. 

If you know this person, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and could result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. 

