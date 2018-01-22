Do You Qualify? Get Taxes prepared for FREE!

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: LIgorko)

GREENSBORO, NC - It's tax time! (Insert GIF of a crying baby right here.) Love it or hate it, it's tax time and the good thing is, we're not alone in filing our taxes!

There's a program that can help you do your taxes and file them for free.

It's an IRS program called VITA or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the name is pretty self-explanatory. IRS certified volunteers will help you file a basic tax return for free. If you make less than $54,000, are disabled or have limited English skills, you could qualify.

There's dozens of locations in your area you can visit. It's first come, first serve, meaning some places that don't require an appointment will see you in the order you arrive. There are also locations that require an appointment. The IRS makes it easy to find places and find out if the location requires an appointment with an easy to use tool located on their website.

Before you head to VITA, make sure to bring ID, social security information for everyone on the tax return, healthcare vouchers, wage statements (W2), direct deposit information (if you want to receive your refund this way) and a copy of your previous year's federal and state tax return.

The IRS also lists additional documents you may need on their website. The tax filing period begins January 29th with tax returns due on April 17th.

Remember, if you claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Additional Child Tax Credit or the American Opportunity Credit, your refund while not be issued until after February 15th. The IRS says this is because of a new process that helps decrease fraud related to these credits.

