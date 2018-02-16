Dog Bites Teacher at Guilford County Elementary School

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- A Guilford County Schools' teacher was bitten by a dog Friday afternoon while at school.

A Guilford County Schools' media relations person tells WFMY News 2 a teacher at Peck Elementary was trying to keep the dogs, that came onto the property, from entering the school building. While doing so, the teacher was bitten by one of the dogs. No children were bitten and the dogs did not get into the school.

Greensboro police confirms the incident happened around 2:37pm. The caller told police dogs were in front of the school attacking people. Officers responded and contained the dogs until Guilford County Animal Control arrived and removed them. They say one person was bitten by a dog.

The teacher received medical attention for the bite. No other information was released about her injuries or the incident.

