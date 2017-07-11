Dog Found With Chain Collar Embedded In Neck In Davidson County

Dog Found With Chain Collar Embedded In Neck. (Photo: WFMY)

DAVIDSON CO., N.C. -- Investigators are looking for answers after a stray dog was dropped off at the Davidson County Animal Shelter Tuesday morning with a chain deeply embedded in it's neck.

"It was down to near bone, there were sections in the dogs neck where you couldn't see that there was a chain there, you just knew it was in there somewhere," explains Mindy Faircloth with the Davidson County Animal Alliance.

Faircloth brought the dog, who they are now calling Figaro, to Abri Veterinarian Hospital in Winston-Salem for immediate surgery. Dr. Sandra McAvoy expects him to recover, but it will be a long road.

Once Figaro recovers, Faircloth hopes to get him into a foster home and eventually have him adopted.

"He's absolutely a joy to be around," Faircloth says, despite his severe injury. "He showed no aggression to any other dogs at the vet's office or even at the shelter. He's a really really sweet dog."

Dr. McAvoy says he appears to have some sort of hound in him, but she can't be certain about his breed. She expects he's a younger dog, about 1-2 years old.

Shelter workers and the Sheriff's Office are trying to figure out who the dog's owner is. If you have any information about where this dog came from, contact the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

