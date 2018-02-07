Dog House Built Like Big Rig Will 'Raise The Woof' For Animals In Need

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Check out this dog house built like a big rig!

Orrell's Food Service in Linwood built the 18-wheeler-inspired doggy home with food bowls and a custom logo that reads 'Orrell's Woof Service.'

The project was all for a good cause. The company is one of about 60 other local businesses and groups getting involved in the 'Raise the Woof' fundraiser that will help animals in need.

PHOTOS: Orrell's Food Service Builds Dog House Like 18-Wheeler

Participants are building their own custom dog house that will be auctioned off during the 'Raise the Woof' fundraiser on February 24.

The proceeds will go toward Davidson County Animal Alliance, High Point Police K9 Retirement Fund, and a couple of other local charities.

Click here to learn more about the 'Raise the Woof' fundraiser.

