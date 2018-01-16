Dog Put Down From Asheboro Man Hitting It With Hammer

Clinton Lamont McQueen

ASHEBORO, NC - A man accused of hitting a dog with a hammer was arrested for Felony Animal Cruelty.

Clinton Lamont McQueen, 48, was charged in connection with an incident on Jan. 9 that ended with the animal being euthanized.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office along with Randolph County Animal Control responded to an animal cruelty call on the 1600 block of Independence Ave. The call alleged that a dog was hit and killed with a hammer. Two hammers were found at the scene and seized.

Officers found the dog badly hurt from an obvious head injury. The dog was taken to a vet where it was determined putting it down was the most humane option.

McQueen, who the sheriff's office says has a violent criminal history and multiple pending felony charges, was arrested and booked into the Randolph County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

