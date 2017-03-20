WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- Police in Winston-Salem say not only did burglar(s) break-into a house Monday afternoon, they killed the owner's dog.

Officers made the gruesome discovery after responding a burglary call in the 3100 block of Sides Road. When officers arrive at the location they reported seeing evidence of a house being broken into and during a search of the premises, they also discovered a dead Rottweiler.

The dog had been shot several times while the suspect(s) was inside the house, according to a police report. The dog belonged to homeowner, police said.

Animal Control was also notified and were asked to respond to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at

336 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336 727-2800.



