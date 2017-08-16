Dog Show In Greensboro

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eclipse Eye Protection Pt. 2
-
ECLIPSE GLASSES HUNT
-
Ex-Trooper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
-
Where Should Confederate Monuments be Located?
-
Sunglasses VS Eclipse Glasses
-
Mom accused of molesting kids,selling videos
-
Protesters Topple Confederate Statue Outside NC Courthouse
-
Confederate Monument Pulled Down
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
Woman confronts man with Nazi flag hanging outside of his house
More Stories
-
Two More Arrested In Durham Monument TakedownAug 16, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
-
NC Woman Confronts Man Flying Nazi Flag From PorchAug 16, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
-
Understanding The History of Confederate MonumentsAug 15, 2017, 10:22 p.m.