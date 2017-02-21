Dog Tag Brewing To Feature Fallen Greensboro Soldier

Sgt. Nick Gibbs of Greensboro Pic. Dog Tag Brewing (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- He was a Duke basketball fan and he had a deep love not just for the blue devils, but for his country.

Fallen war hero, Nicholas ‘Nick’ Gibbs of Greensboro died in 2006, after enemy, fire in Ramadi, Iraq.

Now his memory will be carried on by a “Legacy Lager.”

Dog Tag Brewing "Legacy Lager" (Photo: Custom)

Dog Tag Brewing announced it will feature Nick Gibbs on one of its canned beers along with other fallen soldiers across the nation.

It’s part of a legacy grant program in support of families of fallen soldiers.

“Families tell us that having a dedication can in honor of their loved one and knowing that people around the country will raise a toast and be inspired to pay it forward is the most perfect way to honor the sacrifice of these brave men and women,” said Seth Jordan, Founder, Dog Tag Brewing Foundation.

Gibbs' family has chosen to honor his legacy through the Carolina Patriot Rovers.

Dog Tag Brewing Foundation has granted more than $238,000 to support the legacy projects of 51 families in 24 states.

Dog Tag’s Legacy Lager is brewed with premium quality 2-row pale and specialty malts, Magnum and Saaz hops, and is fermented with a timeless American lager yeast. To find where to purchase Legacy Lager visit Dog Tag Brewing.

