Dolly Parton talks about what's new at Dollywood for fall

Dollywood will host a new lighted pumpkin festival this fall, along with the usual Harvest Festival and Christmas celebration. Most of all-- she wants people to know that despite November's wildfires, the area is open for business and ready to welcome vis

WBIR 10:11 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

