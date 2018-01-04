Don't Forget About These In The Cold

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When you think of protecting things from the cold, pets, plants, pipes, and people come to mind. But there are a few other things you should keep on your radar.

The first is the biggest and probably most obvious is your car. Cars are machines made up of other machines working together.

In the cold, wear and tear happens faster. So make sure you check your tire's tread and pressure,the windshield wipers, the battery, brakes and all the fluids like coolant, oil, and wiper fluid.

Second is your phone. Most phones are made to operate in temperatures above freezing.

In the cold, your phone can experience shortened battery life, display problems, or even the glass shattering. So keep your phone in your pocket when walking around.

Third is musical instruments. Instruments made from real wood are more prone to damage because the wood can shrink and crack. Guitars and other string instruments will drift out of tune more frequently in the cold.

If you do have to transport instruments, make sure your warm it up gradually. Don't just go from frigid temperatures outside to inside right next to the fireplace.

Fourth is medication. Just like hot weather can affect medication so can the cold. Many medications say somewhere on the packaging that you need to store them in a cool, dark place.

According to a report in the New York Times. The medication can physically change, lose potency or even threaten your health and sometimes you wouldn't know just by looking at it.

