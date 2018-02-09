Do's And Don'ts Of Wedding Proposals

Amazed African American couple getting engaged in the cafe (Photo: Thinkstock, STAGE Stock)

As you know February is the month of love. And with love comes marriage for many people. If you’re thinking about proposing to your partner this Valentine’s what should you consider?

Usually, by the time you ask your partner to marry you, parents and family intuitively know. Tradition is to ask the father for their daughter’s hand in marriage. Dads want to know that their daughter will be loved, taken care of and safe with you. The same thing that dad’s been doing her whole life. You might be nervous so take a few breaths, focus on what you want to say, and say it. When you speak from your heart your body language will follow.

If you as a parent don’t agree with your daughter marrying their boyfriend then stay positive. When you’re negative you’ll chase your daughter to the justice of the peace to get married. Turn your doubts into questions – you want to get information. Why do you want to get married? What is it about him that you love so much? Why now? Where you gonna live? Have you talked about…?

No, an adult woman doesn’t need permission to marry. It’s a tradition or ritual that may or may not have significance to your bride to be. My suggestion is to talk to your bride-to-be about her thoughts/feelings about it. If she says no, it’s not necessary then you can ask for blessing instead of permission. Many parents don’t want to be taken off guard even though they might suspect the seriousness of your relationship.

