Shooting Call Leads to Double Homicide Investigation

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

GREENSBORO - Two men were shot and killed in a double homicide early Tuesday in Greensboro according to the Guilford County Sheriff's office.

Sheriffs' deputies responded to a shooting call shortly after 1:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Flora Vista Road.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Officials found two males with gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime should contact Lt. David Pruitt at (336) 641-5965 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Copyright 2017 WFMY