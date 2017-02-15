Dozens Of Jobs Potentially Coming To Randolph County

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

SEAGROVE, NC – It’s out with the old and in with the new! The Old Luck Bean’s plant in Seagrove will potentially have a new owner, meaning more jobs coming to Randolph County.

Sapona Plastics is in the process of buying the plant on the 700 block of N.C. 707 in Seagrove.

President of Sapona Plastics, Dean Lail, told WFMY News 2 they are waiting for a grant to buy the property. If they are able to get the grant renovations could start in late April.

According to Lail, if they get the grant and renovations start in April, then he is expecting start hiring new employees around August of 2017.

Lail explained the company plans on hiring around 25 people over the next two years.

If Sapona Plastics does not receive the grant to buy the property, then renovations and hiring could be pushed back to late summer, according to Lail. He said it once again depends if they get the second grant they applied for.

