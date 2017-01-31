Dozens Protest Proposed Repeal Of ACA In High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Dozens of protesters stood outside of the office of U.S. Senator Thom Tillis on Tuesday, to voice their concerns about the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act .

The protesters said they want Tillis to stand up to keep certain aspects of the law in place. They also want to make sure a new plan is in place before any repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

"I hope that the Senator really gets the message that a lot of people are being helped," said Brandon Fox, a protester at the rally.

Fox said she relies on health insurance she received through the Affordable Care Act to treat her chronic illness, Lupus.

"A lot of parts of the law are really meaningful and working. And that we do realize that they are faults with it and there are areas that need to be adjusted. But don't take away the parts that help people like me," Fox said.

Three representatives from the group met with one of the Senator Tillis' aids to voice their concerns.

Senator Tillis' office sent WFMY News 2 a statement regarding the protests.

The statement reads, “While we respect everyone’s right to peacefully demonstrate, our offices in North Carolina handle one thing: constituent services for North Carolinians. Senator Tillis’ office has assisted thousands of North Carolinians, from helping veterans receive the health care services they deserve, to ensuring seniors receive the benefits they’ve earned. Senator Tillis will continue to prioritize offering outstanding constituent services for North Carolinians as he works across the aisle in the Senate on a wide range of issues, including fixing our broken immigration system, reforming our criminal justice system, and improving the quality of life for North Carolina’s service members and military families.”

