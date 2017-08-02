Drive-By Shooting In High Point Kills 20-Year-Old

Another shooting in High Point has led to another death Wednesday morning, this time in a drive-by shooting.

20-year-old Raekwon L. Smith died from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. Smith was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and pronounced dead around 2:17 a.m.

High Point police responded to the 1200 block of Filbert Place after receiving a call of shots fired just after 1 a.m.

Police say witnesses gave statements that a black sedan with four black men were traveling east on Filbert Place when the lights turned off and one fired at Smith. Smith was said to be on the front porch of a home.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.

