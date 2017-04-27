Driver Crashes Into Winston-Salem House

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A family is displaced after a driver crashed into their home Thursday morning.

According to Forsyth EMS, the driver hit the side of a house, which is located in the 4000 block of Lance Ridge Lane, in Winston-Salem around 4:00 Thursday morning.

There were no reported injuries, but officials did say the house has 'significant damage' and the family has been placed into a hotel or motel.

Officials have not told WFMY News 2 how the crash happened.

Copyright 2017 WFMY