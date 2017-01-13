Driver Run Over, Killed By Own Semi While Inspecting Truck: Mebane Police

MEBANE, N.C.-- A tractor-trailer driver is dead after he was hit and killed by his own truck, Mebane police confirms.

The incident happened, in Mebane, Friday morning around 6:29 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the Oakwood Street Extension on an accident, involving a pedestrian call.

Officers said a witness told them they saw the driver get out of the truck to inspect damage to the front end of the tractor. There was no trailer attached to the tractor. Officers believe the driver didn't have the brake set and the tractor began to roll and the driver was unable to get out of the way before the tractor hit him.

Officers say Robert Eugene Leenerts of Taylorsville, NC, died at the scene.

