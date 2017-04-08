Driver Who Hit Officer's Car Dies After Leaving Scene Of Crash: GPD

Photo: Patrick E. Helm

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Police Department says a driver who hit a patrol cruiser died in another crash after leaving the scene.

Police say a driver of a red Ford Focus hit the officer's car just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday on Battleground Avenue. Police say the driver then took off.

GPD says the driver then hit another car and a pole. The driver was ejected from the car. WFMY News 2 viewer Patrick E. Helm sent in pictures of the crash that show debris scattered in front of PNC Bank.

GSO PD have Lawndale shut down from Elam to Merkland due to an accident. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/vZiv0hNhTM — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 8, 2017

Police have not released the name of the driver.

(Photo: Bonnie Cunningham Wallace)

GPD closed all northbound and southbound lanes of Battleground Avenue between Markland Avenue and North Elam Avenue because of the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WFMY