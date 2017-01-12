Drivers Beware: Potholes More Likely After Winter Storms

Potholes are more likely to form in the winter, especially after a big storm, according to Mike Mabe with the City of Greensboro. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Watch out for potholes!

You might see more of them popping up on your drive.

Officials with the City of Greensboro Streets Division say they’ve had four new reports of potholes across the city since the winter storm.

The City of Winston-Salem has had five reports this week.

If you hit one hard enough, it can really take a hit on your wallet.

Josh Scott with Hall Tire Co. in Greensboro says damage from potholes can wind up costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars in repairs.

"Tire damage for the most part, impact damage on the side wall, tires can be cut, wheels can be cracked or bent beyond repair,” said Scott. “They can be really bad."

Potholes are more likely to form in the winter, especially after a big storm, according to Mike Mabe with the City of Greensboro.

Water seeps into the pavement, freezes and expands.

As the weather warms up, the ice melts -- leaving a bubble behind.

Those bubbles pop and crumble when cars drive over them.

"During the winter, you have more swings in temperature where you have more freezing causing the moisture down in there to expand which can accelerate the process,” said Mabe. “It's more common, and more prevalent in the winter but it is a year-round problem."

If you see a pothole on your drive, there are three ways you can report them to the city of Greensboro.

You can file a report over the phone by calling 336-373-CITY.

You can also go online to the City of Greensboro’s website.

Or you can use the Greensboro Fix It app on your smartphone.

The app uses GPS to track your location while you write up your report and send a picture.

To report a pothole in Winston-Salem, visit the city's website, then scroll to the bottom of the page and click report online and follow the steps from there.

If you live in High point call the Customer Service department at 336-833-3111 to report a pothole.

