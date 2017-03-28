Drunk Man Found Passed Out On NC Golf Course, Child Left Alone in Car: Police

SALISBURY (WBTV) — A man from Advance passed out on the green of a golf course Monday afternoon, leaving a 1-year-old in an unlocked car with two other children expecting him at a nearby golf course according to Salisbury Police.
John Mathew Ramsey, 37, was seen throwing beer cans out of his car window in the parking lot just after 5 p.m. when police were called. Officers found Ramsey passed out on a green with a child alone in his car.
Police found out Ramsey was supposed to be picking up two other kids from a school function at McCanless Golf Course. Officers say Ramsey tried to fight officers as they tried to take him into custody and that they struggled to get fingerprints and a photograph of Ramsey due to his 'belligerent' condition.
Ramsey was charged with Assault on a Government Official and three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He filled out written promise to appear in court and was released.
