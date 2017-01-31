Duke & NC State Basketball On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

ACC Basketball (Photo: Hall, Brian, Custom)

We've got some of your favorite ACC teams on our channel this weekend. Duke faces off against Pittsburgh and NC State takes on Miami on Saturday. And don't miss the all new CBS reality series Hunted on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Check out the weekly lineup of shows and sports.

WEDNESDAY 2/1/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Hunted

Check It Out: NC Couple On CBS' 'Hunted' On WFMY News 2

9:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

10:00 p.m. -- Code Black

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 2/2/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. -- Superior Donuts (series premiere)

9:00 p.m. -- Mom

9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces

10:00 p.m. -- Training Day (series premiere)

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 2/3/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver

9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii-Five-O

10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:20 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 Sports Special

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 2/4/17

12:30 p.m. -- Inside College Basketball

1:00 p.m. -- NCAA Men's Basketball: Pittsburgh vs. Duke

3:00 p.m. -- ACC Men's Basketball: Miami vs. NC State

***CBS PGA Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open airs from 3-5 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 for Time Warner Cable customers***

5:00 p.m. -- PGA Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open (join in progress)

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Marketplace - Paid Programming

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:20 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 Sports Special

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute

SUNDAY 2/5/17

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports Special: 15/15 Bucking Battle Rodeo

1:00 p.m. -- NCAA Basketball: Indiana vs. Wisconsin

3:00 p.m. -- CBS PGA Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:29 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS

9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

12:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

WFMY News 2 Sports Section

WFMY News 2 Weather

Copyright 2016 WFMY