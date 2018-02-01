Duke's 'Krzyzewskiville' Clears Out Over Flu Worries

'Krzyzewskiville' in front of Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lauren Haviland/WNCN photo. (Photo: Custom)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “Krzyzewskiville,” the tent village outside Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium, has been emptied about a month before Duke hosts UNC because of flu concerns, The Chronicle reported Thursday morning.

According to The Chronicle, all those staying in Krzyzewskiville “received an indefinite grace period beginning at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night due to the high numbers of student illness and the severity of the flu this year.”

It’s unclear at this time how long the grace period will last.

There are 70 tent groups currently in K-ville and are in a “blue tenting period,” meaning that one person in each group of 12 must be in the tent during the day and six of the 12 have to be in the tent at night, The Chronicle reported.

The Tar Heels will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 3 at 8:15 p.m.

